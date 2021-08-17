Paris Saint Germain have enjoyed a successful transfer window thus far, signing the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer while also landing Achraf Hakimi for a huge fee. However, the Parisians aren’t pleased and want to add more star power to their already impressive team with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi setting his sights on Cristiano Ronaldo as well. PSG Keen On Landing Portuguese Star.

The Portuguese skipper joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a record fee but it is now understood that he is looking for a way out. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was bought with the intention of winning a Champions League, but with that objective looking far away, the Bianconeri are looking to part ways with the superstar. Biggest Transfers In Football History: From Lionel Messi Joining PSG To Juventus Signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid players at Juventus and with the impact of COVID-19, the record Italian champions are looking to reduce their wage bill. The 36-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is yet to agree on a new deal with PSG keeping close tabs on the situation for when he is available.

According to AS via Sky Sports, PSG are looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo with the same strategy used for Lionel Messi – when the Portuguese become a free agent next summer after his contract with Juventus expires. It is also understood that the Parisians will also be aiming to land Paul Pogba next year as the Frenchman is yet to renew his current deal with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered to be the replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who could soon be on his way to Real Madrid, either this summer or the next. The young forward is in the final year of his contract and still hasn’t renewed with the French club

