Al-Nassr shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Riyadh ahead of his unveiling as the club's new player. Ronaldo secured a big-money move to the Saudi Arabian club after leaving Manchester United in November last year. The Portugal star walked out of his aircraft along with his family members and was greeted by children, wearing his Al-Nassr jersey. The Portugal star was all smiles as he posed for pictures with the children. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Unveiling Live Streaming, Date, Time in IST and How to Watch Presentation Ceremony Online.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Touchdown at Riyadh ahead of Al Nassr Unveiling:

