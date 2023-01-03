Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked his new fans at Al-Nassr after they gave him a warm welcome after the player's arrival in Riyadh for his unveiling as the club's newest player. The Portugal star made a big money move to the Saudi Arabian club and was greeted with flowers after he landed from the aircraft along with his family. He is set to be unveiled by Al-Nassr tonight in the presence of fans. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo wrote, "Thank you Riyadh for the warm welcome! Look forward to seeing you at the stadium tonight." Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Unveiling Live Streaming, Date, Time in IST and How to Watch Presentation Ceremony Online.

See Cristiano Ronaldo's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

