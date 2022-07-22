Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag says that he cannot wait for star player Cristiano Ronaldo to join the squad. The Portugal star has not been with the team in their pre-season so far after he cited 'family reasons'. Manchester United have officially confirmed that they have given the player the time off that he required and Ronaldo thus, have not joined the team yet with the new Premier League season not very far away. Ten Hag has done a good job at Manchester United with the Red Devils winning all their pre-season games so far, one of those victories coming against a top-quality side in Liverpool. Darwin Nunez's Goal Video Highlights: Watch Liverpool's New Boy Score Four Goals against RB Leipzig in Club Friendly

The Dutchman was quoted by DailyMail as saying, "It is the same as last week," when asked about Ronaldo's absence from the team and whether he had less time to return to shape before the new season starts. "Of course. But concerning is maybe not the right word. I focus on the players who are there, they are doing really well, and they are in good shape. I prefer to focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for him to come in, then we will integrate him."

Ronaldo has reportedly sought an exit route out of Old Trafford with the club failing to qualify for the Champions League. But ten Hag has repeatedly stated that he intends on having the forward as part of his plans next season.

