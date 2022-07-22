Liverpool thumped their German opponents RB Leipzig 5-0 in their third friendly game of 2022-23 pre-season campaign at the Red Bull Arena. The Reds' new signing Darwin Nunez was on song as the forward scored four goals in this match, having netted his first Liverpool hat-trick in 20 minutes. Having failed to impress in the first two friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal earlier, Nunez came all guns blazing against Leipzig and secured the MoM award with his impressive display.

Watch Darwin Nunez Hat-trick Video:

Time to enjoy @Darwinn99's first-ever hat-trick for the Reds ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/vztvgVwHzx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2022

Watch all Goals and Match Highlights:

▪️ Full match replay ▪️ Extended highlights ▪️ Every Nunez touch ▪️ Klopp's reaction ▪️ Matip and Robertson interviews Enjoy all the action on @LFCTV GO, Reds ☺ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2022

