Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the top trends on social media after his hat-trick against Cagliari in the Serie A 2020-21 match. This goal was quite a redemption for Ronaldo who was in the eye of the storm for his dismal performance due to which Juventus was knocked out of Champions League 2020-21. But after his hat trick, Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a strong message to all his critics with his goal celebration. After the game, he even refused to speak to the media and walked away without saying a single word. Juventus won the game 3-1 and with this, their hopes for the title were revived. Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to Critics with Fast Hat Trick for Juventus Against Cagliari in Serie A 2020-21 Match.

Talking about the game, Juventus and Cagliari were at par with each other when it comes to possession. Cagliari, the hosts had possession of 51 per cent and the rest was handled by 49 Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo's team took 10 shots during the match out of which six fell on target whereas, out of 12 shots taken by the home team Cagliari, four of them ended up being on target. Now, let's have a look at CR7's goal celebration and then his refusal to speak to the media.

FIRST HALF HAT TRICK FROM CRISTIANO RONALDO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wCBQ3UyNt8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2021

CR7 refuses to speak to media:

Ronaldo refusing to talk to the media after the game... ⌛👀 pic.twitter.com/fTmYHAUEVo — 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 (@GreatWhiteNueve) March 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Pele to officially be the highest goal-scorer in the history of the sport. Post this, Ronaldo took to social media and posted a message for Pele.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).