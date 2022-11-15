Croatia have announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Zlatko Dalic's men were one of the best-performing teams in the last edition and will be aiming to do the same or better. Croatia are drawn in Group F alongside Belgium, Morocco and Canada. So before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at Croatia's squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup was Croatia's best outing to date. Zlatko Dalic's men surprised many as they reached the finals for the first time, losing to France. The Croatian national team are drawn into a tough group but will fancy themselves to advance and even aim to go one step ahead this time around.

Croatia Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: GroupF Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 23, 2022 Morocco vs Croatia November 27, 2022 Croatia vs Canada December 01, 2022 Croatia vs Belgium

Croatia Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Luka Modric Josko Gvardiol Andrej Kramaric Ivan Perisic Mateo Kovacic

Croatia Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: Borna Barisic(Rangers), Domagoj Vida(AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren(Zenit), Josip Juranovic(Celtic), Josko Gvardiol(RB Liepzig), Borna Sosa(VfB Sttutgart), Josip Stanisic(Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic(Sassulo), Josip Sutalo(Dinamo Zagreb).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg).

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenhiem), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hadjuk split).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).