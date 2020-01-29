David De Gea Jokingly Shows a Middle Finger to Sergio Aguero During Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 (See Pic)

David de Gea and Sergio Aguero (Photo Credits: Getty)

Manchester United and Manchester City will play an exciting game of Carabao Cup 2019-20 at the Emirates Stadium. Now ahead of the game, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea spotted Sergio Aguero at a restaurant and the Spaniard stuck out his middle finger and showed it to the striker. Of course, that was in good humour. The two have been good friends as they had played together at Atletico Madrid. After the two caught up briefly, Aguero headed out of the door. The picture of David de Gea’s gesture went viral on social media. Man City vs Man United, Carabao Cup 2019/20: Bernardo Silva, Harry Maguire & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Manchester Derby in Football League Cup Semi-Final Clash.

The Manchester City striker had said that he is in touch with de Gea even after both switched the clubs. “I hang out a lot with David because we played together for Atletico Madrid. We have a good friendship from Atletico... but now he plays for United and I play for City,” said Aguero. The Spanish goalkeeper also bumped into Marcos Rojo and his wife.

Check out the picture below:

David De Gea swears at Sergio Aguero after spotting him at restaurant https://t.co/UVwsHZ3t0m pic.twitter.com/FMpIXD1iFB — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 28, 2020

Ahead of the game, it is reported that Manchester United striker Paulo Pogba is close to returning to the squad after his injury, However, it is still not clear if he would play the derby game. While giving am update about Nemanja Matic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “He had to come off at half-time (against Tranmere) and has played loads of football, so hopefully we can get him back on the pitch tomorrow. I haven’t seen him.”