Denmark has done well on the international stage in the recent past after a few years of subpar performance and the 2022 World Cup is another opportunity for them to shed the decent team tag and level up. They begin their campaign against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium with the aim to grab all three points. The team reached the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 so it is well-aversed with playing under high pressure. The squad has a mix of youth and experience and some technically brilliant players. Opponents Tunisia has a good habit of qualifying for the World Cups but it is the main event that brings in the challenges. They have won just two games across five World Cups which is a huge worry. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, and Andreas Christensen form the three-man defenisve line for Denmark. Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield will shore up the backline allowing Christian Eriksen the freedom to maraud forward with ease. Martin Braithwaite and Kasper Dolberg will be the two forwards for Denmark and the duo is good at hold-up play along with domination in the air. Mikkel Damsgaard is a good option from the bench should Denmark need someone to carve out openings.

Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, and Anis Ben Slimane in the attacking third provide Tunisia with the flexibility needed to play their free-flowing brand of football. Ellyes Skhiri in central midfield will be tasked to dictate the tempo of the game by dominating possession. Dylan Bronn and Montassar Talbi in the backline have a lot of experience and need to have a good game with Denmark the stronger side.

When is Denmark vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Education City Stadium. The game will be held on November 22, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Netherlands Grab Top Spot in Group A, Ecuador in Second Place.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Denmark vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Denmark vs Tunisia (DEN vs TUN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Denmark vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Denmark vs Tunisia (DEN vs TUN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Tunisia will sit back and absorb pressure and try and hit Denmark on the counter but they are likely to lose the match.

