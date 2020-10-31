Barcelona are winless in their last three games in the Spanish La Liga including defeats in the previous two matches. Ronald Koeman’s side will be eager to get back to winning ways when they play Deportivo Alaves tonight. After a wonderful victory in Turin against Juventus, the mood in Barcelona camp is upbeat and a string of victories should significantly lift them from their current 12th position in the points table. Deportivo Alaves with 7 points from 7 games have the same points as Barcelona although they have played two games more. Playing against a club under pressure, Alaves will feel they have the perfect opportunity to get themselves a victory. Deportivo Alaves versus Barcelona will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 1:30 am IST. Riqui Puig Left Out of Barcelona’s 21-Member Squad for the Match Against Deportivo Alaves, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for La Liga 2020-21.

Tomas Tavares, Rodrigo Ely, and Victor Laguardia are not completely match fit at the moment and will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability. Pere Pons is definitely out though with a muscle injury. Lucas Perez starts against Barcelona in a two man frontline which also features Joselu. Tomas Pina in midfield is a dynamic player whose work rate is second to none in the Alaves squad.

Ronald Araujo picked up an injury in the game against Juventus which rules him out of the clash against Alaves. Antoine Griezmann replaces the injured Philippe Coutinho in the starting eleven but it is likely he will feature as a lone striker with Lionel Messi as the playmaker. Gerard Pique did not play against Juventus and returns to the team to partner Clement Lenglet in defence. Ansu Fati once again is the man to watch out for the Catalonians given his fine form.

When is Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Alaves vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Mendizorroza Stadium on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So fans will be unable to catch the live action of Alaves vs Barcelona on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Alaves vs Barcelona game will be available online. The game will be streamed live on the Facebook watch. So fans from India can tune into the Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action. Barcelona will dominate Alaves in midfield and should secure an easy win tonight to break into the top half of the points table.

