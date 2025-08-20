Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final Live Streaming: The second-last match of Durand Cup 2025 will see Diamond Habour FC and East Bengal FC take on each other in semi-final two on August 19. Diamond Habour FC qualified as the second-best side from Group B, while East Bengal FC finished as table-toppers in Group A. The winner of Durand Cup 2025 semi-final 2 will take on NorthEast United FC in the Final on August 23. Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United FC Edge Past Shillong Lajong FC to Their Second Straight Finals.

Diamond Harbour FC finished second in Group B with two wins and one defeat, having faced defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, before taking on Jamshedpur FC in quarter-final 3. DFC controlled the contest, gaining a comfortable 2-0 victory to book a place in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final 3.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC remained unbeaten in the group stage to end with three wins out of three in Group A before taking on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giants in quarter-final 4. EBFC earned a narrow 2-1 win, thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos' scoring brace, to book a place in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final 2.

Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match Details

Match Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC Date Wednesday, August 20 Time 7:00 PM (IST) Venue Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Network and Sony LIV

When is Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The second semi-final of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 between Diamond Habour FC and East Bengal FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) on Wednesday, August 20. The Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can find telecast viewing options of the Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. Durand Cup 2025: Sai Ruatkima Brace Fires Diamond Harbour Past Jamshedpur FC Into Semifinals

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Diamond Habour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 online viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

