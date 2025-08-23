Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final: Northeast United FC are set to face Diamond Harbour FC in what could be a thrilling Durand Cup 2025 final on Saturday. Diamond Harbour are one step away from creating history. They knocked out East Bengal in the semi-finals, and the side is eyeing the prestigious title while facing the defending champions, Northeast United FC, in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup. The I-League Division 2 champions Diamond Harbour have been playing superbly throughout the tournament. Durand Cup 2025: Diamond Harbour FC Create History by Reaching Final After 2–1 Win Over East Bengal.

Diamond Harbour FC have already defeated two Indian Super League (ISL) sides in the semis and quarter-finals, and they will look to make a hat-trick of wins. The defending champions, on the other hand, Northeast United FC, are having a superb run in the ongoing tournament. Northeast United are unbeaten since the group stages and will look to defend their title in the process. The Northeast United have secured four wins in five matches in the group and knockouts.

Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final Match Details

Match Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Date Saturday, August 23 Time 5:30 PM (IST) Venue Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Network and Sony LIV

When is Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Durand Cup 2025 final will see Northeast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC on Saturday, August 23. The Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and the high-voltage contest will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United FC Edge Past Shillong Lajong FC to Their Second Straight Finals.

Where to Watch Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can find telecast viewing options of the Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 final match on the Sony Sports TV channels. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025 final, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Northeast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 final online viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

