On August 16, 2022, when India was still in the mood of celebrating their 75th Independence Day, the country's football governing body, All India Football Federation (AIFF), was banned by the world governing body of the sport FIFA. That ban was imposed for "third-party influence", when the Supreme Court of India had appointed a committee of administrators to run the federation’s day-to-day affairs. That ban was lifted after ten days, but the memory remains as a part of dark history. Now, AIFF is on the brink of getting banned by FIFA and AFC yet again, this time if they fail to adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30. Indian Football Mess: Jaydeep Basu’s Book ‘Who Stole My Football’ Chronicles AIFF’s Decline As ISL Postponed Indefinitely.

Why FIFA And AFC Can Ban AIFF?

The AIFF has been issued a joint letter by Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer, and Vahid Kardany, Deputy General Secretary, Member Associations, AFC. The letter clearly states that the governing bodies are expressing "profound concern at the continued failure to finalise and implement the revised Constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), a matter that has remained under consideration since proceedings before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in 2017." The joint letter from FIFA and AFC also stated, "Despite repeated assurances, the absence of a clear and compliant governance framework has now created an untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football." In short, AIFF might be banned by FIFA and AFC as they have repeatedly failed to implement a new constitution, with the matter held in Court since 2017. However, they still have a way to clear the grounds. Indian Super League 2025–26 Season Likely To Kick Off in December As AIFF, FSDL Submit Proposal to Supreme Court.

Demands By FIFA And AFC To Not Impose Ban On AIFF

FIFA and AFC have together given AIFF a strict deadline of October 30, 2025, by which the country's football governing body must secure a definitive order from the Supreme Court of India approving the revised Constitution. It has also been asked that the new AIFF Constitution must fully align with the FIFA and AFC Statutes and regulations. A formal ratification of the AIFF Constitution at the next AIFF General Meeting is also needed. They have also stated, "Failure to adhere to this obligation may result in sanctions outlined in the FIFA and AFC Statutes, including the possibility of suspension."

Will Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa, East Bengal FC Be Eligible To Play in ACL 2 and AFC Women’s Champions League Respectively Even If FIFA Bans AIFF?

No, a ban on the AIFF by FIFA and AFC would imply neither the India national football teams (across all divisions) nor Indian clubs can participate in FIFA or AFC organized tournaments. AFC Champions League 2 (ACL 2), where Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa are scheduled to play in the 2025-26 season are organized by AFC, under FIFA. So, if AIFF gets banned, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa will not be able to play in the ACL 2. The same applies to East Bengal FC women's side, who are participating in the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26. AIFF-FSDL Meeting Update: Kalyan Chaubey and Co Admit Having 'Constructive' Talks On ISL and Sponsorship, Joint-Proposal to be Placed Before Supreme Court.

Back in 2022, following the ban on AIFF, Gokulam Kerala FC were denied the opportunity to play in the AFC Women’s Champions League. Mohun Bagan qualified directly for the group stage of the ACL 2 after winning the Indian Super League Shield last season. FC Goa beat Al Seeb in the play-off round to qualify for the main ACL 2 tournament, they are in the same group with Cristiano Ronaldo starrer Al Nassr FC. While East Bengal FC have qualified for the AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage after the Indian Women’s League (IWL) champions topped the preliminary round points table.

