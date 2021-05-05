Eden Hazard has been marred with injuries this season and now that he has returned to the Real Madrid squad for the UCL 2021 semi-final match against Chelsea, there have been a lot of speculations if he will feature in the playing XI. Amid these speculations, the Belgian footballer has dropped a major hint on his social media about his inclusion in the playing XI. In his latest Instagram post, he was seen sweating it out with his team and posted the picture on social media. Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde & Ferland Mendy Included in Real Madrid’s 23-Member Squad For UCL 2021 Semi-Final Against Chelsea.

Eden Hazard had a very interesting caption to the picture which read, "Aiming for the big night, see you tomorrow my friends #halamadrid #UCL." Chelsea is hosting the second leg of the encounter. In the first leg, the match ended with a 1-1 draw. In the second leg, the team is boosted with the return of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde and Ferland Mendy.

Now, let's have a look at the snap shared by Hazard below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10)

Even the manager of the team Zinedine Zidane has given an update about Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos in the pre-match presser. He explained that both players are going to fight to death and look prepared for the match. While specifically talking about Hazard, Zidane said, "Eden is here with us, he's ready, he's prepared." The match will begin at 12.20 am IST.

