The upcoming FIFA Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be different from previous editions, at least from a fans' perspective. The authorities have already listed out do's and don'ts for fans travelling to the Gulf nation to witness the epic football tournament. Owing to strict protocols fans and spectators won't be allowed to have alcohol in public. Adhering to the strict rules in place, England football team's wives and girlfriends (WAGs) will travel to Qatar in a private jet and the charter flight will cost around £100,000. Sex Ban for Single Fans At FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Up To 7 Years in Jail if Caught Having One-Night Stands During the Football Mega Event.

The England WAGs will also spend their nights on a luxury cruise liner in the Middle East. As per The Sun report, WAGs have been directed to “dress modestly” in public and at stadiums and warned public displays of affection will “not be tolerated”. They must not drink alcohol or swear in public, play loud music, sing, shout or act “inappropriately” during the call to prayer. FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Bans Alcohol in Stadiums at Global Event.

Many England players are expected to take their family, girlfriends along with them to Qatar during the Football World Cup 2022. But with strict laws and rules in place, the WAGs have been already directed what not to do in Qatar. The Football World Cup 2022 begins on November 20 and will end with the final on December 18.

