FIFA and Qatar officials have agreed and decided that all the stadiums will be alcohol free during 2022 World Cup fixtures this winter. Bars inside the match venues will be shut down during the matches and will remain opened only before and after the matches. It is understood that only international hotels, resorts and FIFA fans zones will be permitted for the fans to drink alcohol. According to reports, Qatar World Cup officials have stressed that the non-alcohol zones will be under the eye of Qatari Police personnel, and anything against the rules can be subjected to heavy penalty.

Check the Tweet:

Qatar bans alcohol in stadiums during #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/puhCZUQPuE — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) July 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)