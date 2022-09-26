Gareth Southgate is a man under pressure currently with his England side in disastrous form ahead of the World Cup. The Three Lions were relegated to League B after a 1-0 loss to Italy in their last outing. This marked a series of defeats for England in recent times and the team needed a drastic turn in fortune. England was flying high under this regime with brilliant performances in main events and qualifiers. But it has all come to a pit stop and at the moment, it looks like Gareth Southgate is running out of ideas. Opponents Germany lost at home to Hungary which was a shock for many given their performance under Hansi Flick. They will be eager to return to winning ways as well. England versus Germany will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. UEFA Nations League 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Portugal Ahead of Spain Clash (See Pic)

Mason Mount is not having the best of seasons so far but is expected to start in an attacking three alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling for England. Harry Maguire endured yet another defeat in a game he started but the England manager has confidence in his center-back to perform on the big stage. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will be critical for the hosts in midfield given they are playing against Germany.

Antonio Rudiger is absent for Germany after picking up his second caution against Hungary. Kai Havertz could be deployed in place of Timo Werner to lead the attack for the visitors while Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller continue to be part of the German attack. Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan will have to come up with the creativity from midfield.

When is England vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The England vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at Wembley Stadium The game will be held on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of England vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the England vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of England vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the England vs Germany match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

