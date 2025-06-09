A player who needs no introduction, Cristiano Ronaldo is already a household name in football, having etched numerous records and won titles across leagues since making his professional debut in 2002. Ronaldo has represented teams like Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr, and has made a name for himself in every club the footballer has set foot in, having won as many as five Ballon d'Or. Portugal Win UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Beat Spain in Penalty Shootout to Clinch Second Title.

However, illustrious Ronaldo's club career may be, fans will ultimately judge the footballer for his success with the Portugal national football team. Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003 and has since become the poster boy and the backbone of Portugal on the football stage. In terms of goals, Ronaldo has managed to hit the most for Portugal, 138 in 221 appearances, with several of them coming in major competitions like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Nations League, and UEFA European Championship. But fans are always curious to know how many international titles Ronaldo has won, which they can find the ander to below.

Cristiano Ronaldo International Trophies

In his 22-year-old career, Ronaldo has managed to win as many as three international trophies with Portugal, with the latest being the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 trophy last evening in Munich.

Ronaldo's first major international trophy came in 2016, which was the UEFA European Championship, where Portugal beat hosts France 1-0 in extra time; this was also a first tournament win for the Portuguese national football team.

Ronaldo's second big title on the international stage was the UEFA Nations League 2018-19, where Portugal beat in-form Netherlands 1-0 to lift the title for the first time.

Ronaldo's third and latest international trophy was the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, where Portugal gained a win over Spain in a penalty shootout, after regulation time ended in a 2-2 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Oldest Player To Score in a UEFA Nations League Final, Achieves Feat During Portugal vs Spain UNL 2024–25 Summit Clash.

Title Edition Opponents UEFA European Championship 2016 France UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Spain

Apart from title wins, Ronaldo has come in third place in the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, won a bronze medal in the UEFA European Championship 2012, and achieved a fourth-place finish for Portugal during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal are yet to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign, which starts on October 14, 2025, where Ronaldo's availability will be a major concern with the footballer nearing the 41-year mark.

