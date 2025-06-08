Defending champions Spain national football team are once again in the grand final of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, and the only trouble between them and the trophy this time are Portugal national football team. The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 final match will be played at the famous Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Spain football team managed to enter the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 final match after a thriller against France in the semis, which La Roja won 5-4. Lamine Yamal scored a brace, including their final goal, which became the decider. Spain 5-4 France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final: Lamine Yamal's Brace Propels La Roja to Final Against Portugal With Victory in Nine-Goal Thriller.

Where Portugal's success in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 can be attributed to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's constant scoring, Spain's consistency needs to be credited to the passing-based football strategies they follow. Besides the passing style and possession, what has worked in Spain's favour is having the 17-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal from Barcelona on their side. Lamine Yamal has three goals to his name in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, including two in the semis. His presence will be extremely important during the Portugal vs Spain UNL 2024-25 final. Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks on Lamine Yamal Ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League 2025 Final Against Spain, Says ‘Let Him Grow Without Pressure for the Sake of Football’ (Watch Video).

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final Match?

Lamine Yamal is fully match-fit and intensely training with the rest of the Spanish football team. So, it can be expected that the teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will be playing in the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 final match at Allianz Arena. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to have the same 4-3-3 formation, which has gained him success in the past. So, Lamine Yamal is expected to be in the starting XI for the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 final match, from the right wing. Nico Williams, who forms a great pair with him should be in the left wing.

