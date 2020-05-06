English Premier League Games Could Be Shorter Than 90 Minutes After Mid-June Return, Says PFA Chief Gordon Taylor

Premier League (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Premier League are hoping to restart the 2019-20 season and several options have been discussed so that the competition can return safely. PFA chief Gordon Taylor revealed that playing games for less than 90 minutes has also been proposed and it one of the things they are considering before the league resumes. Football in England has been on a halt since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and could return by the middle of June. English Premier League Table-Toppers Liverpool Disappointed by Mayor’s Comments on Ending Current Season.

Premier League are looking to restart the competitions with matches being played behind closed doors and at a neutral venue. However, with restarting the league after a long layoff could have an effect of player’s fitness hence reducing the duration of the games have been discussed said the PFA chief. Jose Mourinho Promises Premier League Title to Tottenham Hotspur Fans.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Gordon said ‘We don't know the future, what we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way.’

‘We've talked of neutral stadiums, there's lots of things been put forward, try and wait and see what the proposals are and then have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players come to a considered view’ he added.

However, Gordon also revealed that no games could be played until the middle of June. However, convincing the players to return on the field will be a huge task as Sergio Aguero recently revealed that players are scared to come back onto the field.