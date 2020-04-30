Jose Mourinho Promises Premier League Title to Tottenham Hotspur Fans

Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Today marks the 15 years since Chelsea beat Bolton 2-0 at the Reebok Stadium to claim their first Premier League title under ‘The Special One’ Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager went on to win two more league title with the Blues in two different spells but is adamant on winning his fourth with Tottenham Hotspur. He was appointed as Spurs manager in November of last year, following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho Snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Picks 'El Fenomeno' as Best Ever.

Jose Mourinho revealed that due to the break from football, he has had plenty of time to reminisce on past glory days. The Portuguese has won three league titles in England but winning his fourth with Spurs will be a difficult task. The North-London club last won a trophy 12 years ago when Juande Ramos led them to League Cup glory. Jose Mourinho’s Sacking in 2007–08 Left Chelsea Players in Tears: Club Legend John Terry Recalls ‘Special’ Relationship With ‘Father Figure’.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho said ‘I'm watching matches that I never did in my life. I never watch my Champions League finals and I had to watch now a few years after, also a few Premier League matches. These things are coming. Anniversaries, to be honest, I don't control. I lost myself in dates.’

‘I had no idea so many years ago was tomorrow that Chelsea beat Bolton 15 years ago. But okay, I prefer to think that I'm going to have a fourth Premier League trophy. I have three, I prefer to think I'm going to have a fourth.’ He added.

The Portuguese has had a mixed spell in his six months in charge of Tottenham Hotspur with injuries to star players such as Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn playing a crucial role. Mourinho will have both these players available once the season restarts and we might see a different Spurs side.