FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea and ES Tunis have three points each so far in the FIFA Club World Cup and they clash this evening in a crucial tie. The Blues are second in the points table courtesy a superior goal difference to their opponents, who are third. With Flamengo expected to win against LAFC with the kind of form they are in, this game is a virtual knockout for the two sides. Chelsea were beaten convincingly by Flamengo and manager Enzo Maresca will try and undo the wrongs from that match. For ES Tunis, they had to work hard to the get the better of LAFC. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi Score As Paris Saint-Germain Beat Seattle Sounders 2–0 To Reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16

Rodrigo Rodrigues will lead the attack for ES Tunis with Youcef Belaïli as the playmaker behind him and it was his goal that got them the win in the last match. Khalil Guenichi and Onuche Ogbelu will form the double pivot in central midfield while Abdramane Konaté and Elias Mokwana will use their pace to create chances from out wide.

Liam Delap is still settling in at new club Chelsea and the youngster will need to deal with the pressure of playing for a top side in a better way after two poor outings. Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke will combine with Liam Delap in the final third. Reece James will drop into defence with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, June 25 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Aiming to confirm their place in round of 16, Chelsea will take on Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, June 25. The Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and starts at 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tadeo Allende, Luis Suarez Find Net As Lionel Messi and Co Qualify For Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea live telecast on any TV channel. For Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea live streaming on the DAZN app and website. ES Tunis will provide still resistance against Chelsea but might fall short at the end.

