In a match that looked in the pocket for Inter Miami, Palmeiras managed to pull off a heist and walk away with a draw in their Group A FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match. Tadeo Allende gave Inter Miami the lead in the 16th minute. Allende was again pivotal in Miami's second goal as the player provided Luis Suarez with a perfect assist. However, Palmerias made a comeback as late as the 80th minute with Paulinho scoring, with Mauricio hitting the equaliser in the 85th minute. The Inter Miami vs Palmeiras ended in a draw as both teams qualified for the Round of 16 from Group A. Seattle Sounders 0-2 PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi Score as UEFA Champions League Winners Reach Round of 16.

Inter Miami Qualifies for Round of 16

Round of 16. Dialed in. Vamos Miami 💗🖤 We will face @PSG_inside in the next round of the @FIFACWC ✨ pic.twitter.com/0K55iC6pkD — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 24, 2025

