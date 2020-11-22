So on day 2 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 we have a mouth-watering battle between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC which will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. With the on-going pandemic of the COVID-19, the matches will be held inside closed doors which means without the fans. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the predicted playing XI for the teams but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Both teams have entered in the season with a plethora of changes being made in the side. Talking about the Gaurs, they will have a new coach in place with the arrival of Juan Ferrando. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of FCG vs BFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

FC Goa is extremely perilous when it comes to the attack and had netted more goals than any other side in the ISL last year. The Blues on the other hand have a strong defence which is definitely not very easy to break. The two teams have met each other seven times and it the Blues- Bengaluru FC which have an upper hand with a stunning record of six wins. The Gaurs only have won a single game so far. When asked Carles Cuadrat about their shortcoming in the ISL 2019-20, he said that the team had been extremely competitive but were not finishing the games well. Now, let’s have a look at the predicted playing XI below:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamed Ali, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Ajith Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartulu, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

