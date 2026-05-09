FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

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The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 title race reaches a fever pitch this evening as FC Goa welcome Mohun Bagan Super Giant to the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 IST on Saturday, 9 May 2026, in a fixture that could see either side leapfrog their rivals to claim the summit of the league table. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Alleged Leaked Chats of Alex Jimenez with Minor Surface; Footballer Dropped from AFC Bournemouth Squad.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Competition Indian Super League 2025–26 Date Saturday, 9 May 2026 Kick-off Time 17:00 IST Venue PJN Stadium (Fatorda), Margao, Goa Current Standings Mohun Bagan (3rd, 20 pts); FC Goa (4th, 19 pts) Live Stream FanCode / JioHotstar TV Channel Sony Sports TEN 2

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Team News

Mohun Bagan SG will likely rely on the creative spark of Robson Robinho, who proved decisive in their last outing. Historically, the Kolkata giants have held the advantage in this fixture, winning six of the last ten meetings between the two sides. However, the goal aggregate remains remarkably close, with the Mariners outscoring Goa by just a single goal (13 to 12) over that period.

The hosts will be looking for a response from their forward line after failing to find the net against Jamshedpur. With home advantage at Fatorda, a venue where they have traditionally been difficult to break down, Goa will hope to exploit any rustiness in the Mohun Bagan squad resulting from their long break between games.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IndSuperLeague). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).