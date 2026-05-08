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AFC Bournemouth have confirmed that defender Alex Jimenez has been dropped from their squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Fulham, following the initiation of an investigation into alleged inappropriate social media activity. The club's decision comes after posts reportedly circulating online raised serious concerns regarding the 21-year-old Spaniard. Real Madrid Fine Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni 500k Euros Each Following Training Ground Fight

Bournemouth Issues Statement

Club statement: Álex Jiménez — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 8, 2026

Club Statement and Immediate Action

In a statement released on Friday, the Cherries acknowledged their awareness of the posts. "AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Álex Jiménez," the club stated. "The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated. As a result, Álex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time." Head coach Andoni Iraola also briefly addressed the situation during his pre-match media duties, stating that the club "has to do their investigations and see what has really happened."

Details of the Allegations

Reports indicate that the social media posts in question involve alleged direct messages between Jiménez and an individual who claims to be a 15-year-old girl. Screenshots of these alleged exchanges began circulating on social media platforms on Thursday, May 7, prompting the club's swift response. The nature of the alleged communication has been described as "inappropriate" and "serious" by various sources. Real Madrid Chaos: Everything We Know About Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni Conflict.

Alex Jimenez's Alleged Chat With Minor

AFC Bournemouth Rightback Alex jimenez supposedly messaging a 15yr old, could very easily be fake tho🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XWX19pdViq — Unknown (@afcb_h16) May 7, 2026

Player Background and Contract Status

Álex Jiménez, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday, May 8, has been a significant player for Bournemouth this season. He has made 32 appearances for the club, starting in their last five Premier League matches, and has been considered one of the Cherries' breakout stars. Jiménez initially joined Bournemouth on loan from AC Milan last summer, with the move being made permanent in February on a deal running until 2031. Prior to his time at AC Milan, the Spanish right-back spent a decade in Real Madrid's academy.

The ongoing investigation means Jiménez will be unavailable for a crucial match as Bournemouth continues its pursuit of European qualification, currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table with three games remaining. The club has reiterated that no further comments will be made while the investigation is underway, underscoring the gravity and sensitivity of the situation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (AFC Bournemouth). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).