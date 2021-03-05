FC Goa will play Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-final with both teams chasing their first ISL title. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on March 5 (Friday). Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai won the ISL league shield and qualified for the AFC Champions League after finishing the ISL league stage on top of the table while FC Goa ended third. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the FCG vs MCFC match should scroll down for all details. La Liga Looking to Leave Footprints of Competition and Clubs in Indian Football Ecosystem.

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in their last ISL meeting. But Goa lead the head-to-head records with seven wins in 16 meetings. Mumbai City have won only five matches, including the first meeting this season. Goa have also five of the last eight clashes between these teams. Juventus Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Tests Positive for COVID-19, Set To Miss Porto Clash in UCL 2020-21.

Lobera’s men are set to welcome Hugo Boumous, who returns after serving a four-game suspension. Rowlin Borges is also expected to return but Amey Ranawade is suspended. FC Goa will also be without Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera due to suspension.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Amrinder Singh (MCFC) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy XI.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Sadio Gama (FCG) and Adil Khan (FCG) will be selected as the defenders.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Glen Martins (FCG) and Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) should be picked as the midfielders.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) and Adam le Fondre (MCFC) will be the three forwards.

We will select Mumbai City FC striker Adam le Fondre as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Igor Angulo (FCG) will be picked as the vice-captain for the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match.

