Juventus and Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss some crucial encounters for the Italian giants, which could define the Bianconeri’s season. According to the club, the 23-year-old hasn’t been showing any symptoms of the virus, but has undergone mandatory self-isolation, according to virus protocol and will return to footballing activities upon its completion. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Juventus' 3-0 Win Over Spezia in Serie A 2020-21 (See Post).

‘Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for Covid 19,’ the club said in an official statement. ‘The footballer is in isolation and asymptomatic. The club is in contact with the relevant health authorities for the definition of an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow the training and competition activities of the Team Group,’ they added. Juventus 3-0 Spezia, Serie A 2020-21 Goal Video Highlights.

Read Statement

The absence of Rodrigo Bentancur adds further worries to the already injury-hit midfield of Juventus, who are also without Brazilian star Arthur Melo. Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot are the only two fully fit first-team players available for Andrea Pirlo in that position as Weston McKennie is also struggling with hip pain.

The Uruguayan has featured in 33 games for the Bainconeri this season and has been an important member for Andrea Pirlo. The 23-year-old is set to miss the weekend Serie A clash against Lazio as the Turin side look to reduce gap on leaders Inter Milan. The midfielder will also be unavailable for the Porto game as Juventus look to turn around a 2-1 deficit in the UCL fixture.

