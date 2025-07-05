FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Record European champions Real Madrid will be in action against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Los Blancos defeated Juventus in a close game by a solitary goal in the Round of 16 and despite not being at their very best, the Spanish giants continue to rise under new manager Xabi Alonso. The players under the new regime are still settling in and hence Real Madrid are far from a finished product here. Opponents Dortmund too had to dig deep and get the better of Mexican side Monterrey in the last round. The German side have always been known for their attacking brand of football and it should be quality game here. Nico Williams Signs Contract Extension With Athletic Bilbao: Spanish Winger Snubs Barcelona Move As He Agrees Long-Term Deal With Basque Club.

Kylian Mbappe was on the bench for Real Madrid’s last outing and he will partner Vinicius Jr in the final third in a two-man forward line. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fran Garcia will be the wing backs and this system is something new to the Spanish giants. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Arda Guler will be part of the midfield three.

Jobe Bellingham is suspended for this tie and will not feature for Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Salih Ozcan will miss out once again for the German side due to fitness issues. Serhou Guirassy will be the target man upfront with Marcel Sabitzer and Karim Adeyemi as the attacking midfielders. Felix Nmecha and Pascal Gross will try and wrestle control of the game in central midfield.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Date Sunday, July 6 Time 01:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The big matches in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match have finally commenced and Real Madrid will square off against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinal on Sunday, July 6. The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match is set to be hosted at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey and is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). For live streaming viewing option of the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund match, read more. Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Real Madrid will not find it easy to battle it out against Dortmund but they should secure a 2-1 win at the end.

