Barcelona, Jul 4 (AP) Spain winger Nico Williams has agreed to long-term deal that will keep him at Athletic Bilbao through 2035, the Spanish club said Friday.

The 22-year-old Williams has been one of the top rising talents since he excelled in helping Spain win the 2024 European Championship last summer.

Barcelona was reportedly keen on trying to sign him.

Instead, Athletic said Williams will sign a new deal that gives him an eight-year extension. His current contract was through 2027.

Nico and his older brother Iñaki are fan favorites for Athletic, which only fields players from Spain's northern Basque Country region and neighboring territories.

Athletic will play in the Champions League next season after finishing La Liga in fourth place. (AP)

