After a wait of four years, the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament is here and it is all set to kickstart with a glittering opening ceremony. In the first FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament to be held in an Arab country, a galaxy of stars would be descending at the Al Bayt Stadium to entertain the crowd ahead of the tournament opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. One of the major attractions of the competition is Jungkook, South Korea’s famous BTS’ singer. Meanwhile, those interested in watching live telecast and live streaming of the opening ceremony can scroll below. BTS Jungkook’s Dreamers vs Shakira’s Waka Waka, Netizens Share Funny Memes To Pick Their Favourite FIFA World Cup Song! (Watch Videos)

The extravagant ceremony will also have American musical group Black Eyed Peas, Indian actress and dancer Nora Fatehi perform apart from Jungkook. A total of 32 teams would compete for the coveted title with France entering the tournament as the defending champions.

When is the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday (November 20). The program is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament in India. for The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup, 2022 would be provided for live telecast on the Sports 18/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of the ceremony on the Jio Cinema app.

