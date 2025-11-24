The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 turned out to be a perfect blend of emotion, suspense and strategy, leaving viewers glued to their screens. The episode kicked off with the much-anticipated Family Week, but what started as a heartwarming series of reunions soon took a dramatic turn during the elimination segment. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Thanuja Clashes With Divya in Heated Fight Over Captaincy Task on Nagarjuna’s Reality Show, Rithu Emerges Victorious (Watch Video)

Emmanuel Saves Divya Velamuri From Eviction

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni announced that Divya Velamuri had received the lowest number of public votes and was all set to leave the house. The news came as a shock to both housemates and fans, especially after the recent double eviction of wildcard contestants Nikhil Nair and Gaurav Gupta last week. Just when Divya was preparing for her exit, Bigg Boss dropped a surprise twist. Contestant Emmanuel, who had earlier earned a special power, was given the authority to decide whether the eviction would actually take place. In a game-changing move, Emmanuel chose to cancel the elimination, saving Divya and ensuring that all nine contestants remained in the house.

Emmanuel Creates Record

His decision didn’t just change the course of the week it also cemented his strong position in the game. Emmanuel made history by becoming a three-time captain and avoiding nominations for nine consecutive weeks, a rare feat in Bigg Boss history. The emotional high point of the episode came as contestants reunited with their family members, bringing moments of laughter, tears and heartfelt exchanges. Families of Bharani, Kalyan, Emmanuel and Divya entered the house, sharing emotional moments that softened even the toughest housemates. During a task where family members were asked to rank the top five contenders, many placed Thanuja Puttaswamy among the strongest players for the title. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Ramu Rathod Voluntarily Walks out of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show; Sai Srinivas Also EVICTED.

Watch 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9'

Adding to the emotional wave, the latest promo featuring Thanuja’s reunion with her Mudda Mandaram co-stars has taken the internet by storm. The actress was visibly moved to tears upon seeing her on-screen family again. The touching moment has struck a chord with viewers, with the promo crossing 1.4 million views within hours of release. As the grand finale inches closer, strategies are shifting and alliances are tightening, making every twist count. With emotions running high and competition fiercer than ever, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises an intense finish to the season. The show airs weekdays at 9:30 PM and weekends at 9 PM on Star Maa and streams exclusively on JioCinema.

