Social media star and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has officially made his OTT debut with his latest web series, Aukaat Ke Bahar. The much-anticipated sports drama released on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 and is now available for streaming on Amazon MX Player. This marks an important step for Elvish as an actor in the digital entertainment space. While he previously appeared in Gurgaon, which later moved to YouTube after its run on JioCinema, Aukaat Ke Bahar is being considered his true OTT debut project. ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ Teaser: First Look Shows Elvish Yadav as Rajveer Ahlawat in a Story of Pride, Ambition and Consequences (Watch Video)

Elvish Yadav Shines As Boxer in ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’

The 15-episode series tells the story of Rajveer Ahlawat (played by Elvish Yadav), a passionate boxer struggling to balance his love for the sport with the challenges of peer pressure, personal relationships, and self-worth. The show dives deep into themes of courage, dignity, and the will to rise above one’s limits, making it a relatable underdog tale. Elvish, who rose to national fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, became the first-ever wild card contestant to lift the trophy in the show’s history. Since then, he has been busy hosting multiple reality shows like Roadies XX and Adda Extreme Battle and now steps confidently into the acting arena. ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ Teaser: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Winner Elvish Yadav To Make His Acting Debut as a Desi Jaat in Amazon MX Player’s Upcoming Campus Drama (Watch Video)

Watch ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ Trailer:

Watch ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’

Fans have been eagerly waiting for this release, and early reactions praise Elvish for his transformation from YouTuber to performer. So, if you’re ready for a story packed with passion, drama, and resilience, you can now stream all 15 episodes of Aukaat Ke Bahar exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon MX Player). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2025 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).