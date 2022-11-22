The defending champions France open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. The Les Bleus have had a mixed bag since their triumph in Russia four years ago. The team has underperformed in the UEFA Nation League consistently and also was poor in the European Championships 2020. Manager Didier Deschamps lost a few key players in the build-up to the World Cup but has full faith in his squad which boasts of some of the biggest names in the world of football. Australia has exited at the group stage in their three World Cup appearances and will be looking to better this record. They head into the game on the back of a five-game winning run which should lift their spirits. France versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 AM IST. Saudi Arabia Fans Do Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'Siuuu' Celebration After Beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Watch Video)

Karim Benzema had to withdraw from the France squad at the last moment and Didier Deschamps did not name a replacement for the Real Madrid skipper. Olivier Giroud will play as the lone striker for France with Antoine Griezmann as the no 10. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele with their explosive pace and skills could trouble Australia as they start out wide. Raphael Varane is not a match fit and will miss this tie.

Skipper Mat Ryan starts between the sticks for Australia and should expect a busy day at work. Craig Goodwin and Mathew Leckie will support striker Mitchell Duke from the wings in a tried and tested 4-3-3 formation. Aaron Mooy has been in good form at Celtic and will be looking to replicate that on the international stage with the Socceroos.

When is France vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium. The game will be held on November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of France vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch France vs Australia (FRA vs AUS), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of France vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the France vs Australia (FRA vs AUS), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. France vs Australia Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. The two sides met in Russia as well in the group stage with France winning and we could see a similar result this evening.

