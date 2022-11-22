You have to be really living under some kind of rock to be unaware of Saudi Arabia’s shocking 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi-led Argentina in their opening match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Green Falcons riding on Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari's goals defeated one of the World Cup favourites at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. Amid the buzz over the big upset, a video of Saudi Arabia football fans doing Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuu’ goal celebration has gone viral. As everyone’s aware of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry, these fans seem to be taking a dig at the Argentina national football team captain. Fans can be really mean sometimes. Lionel Messi ‘GOAT’ Funny Memes Trend After Argentina Lose to Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Football Match.

Watch Video of Saudi Arabia Fans Do Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'Siuu' Celebration After Beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina:

Saudi Arabia fans doing Cristiano’s celebration after their team dunked on Messi 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wmZS9ObXxv — PhD Ilkay 🇨🇦 ¹⁴ (@DrNacho_RM) November 22, 2022

Wicked Indeed

Saudi Arabia fans do Cristiano Ronaldo's SIU after beating Lionel Messi's Argentina. Wicked!!pic.twitter.com/umBzhCkAze — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 22, 2022

