France vs Senegal: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage is set for a thrilling start as two footballing powerhouses, France and Senegal, go head-to-head at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday, June 17, at 12:30 AM IST. This clash is a repeat of the iconic 2002 World Cup opener where Senegal famously stunned their former colonizers, adding an extra layer of history and anticipation to this fixture. With both nations boasting a wealth of talent, securing an early win in what has been dubbed the 'Group of Death' will be crucial for their World Cup aspirations. France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

France Team News & Expected XI

France, one of the tournament favourites, will be looking to make a strong statement in their opening match. Coach Didier Deschamps is expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, featuring a star-studded attack led by captain Kylian Mbappé. Concerns over defender William Saliba's back injury have been downplayed, and he is expected to start alongside Dayot Upamecano at the heart of the defence. Jules Koundé, who was withdrawn as a precaution in a recent friendly, is also fit to feature at right-back.

France Expected XI (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan Defenders: Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernández

Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernández Midfielders: Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot

Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot Forwards: Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé

Senegal Team News & Expected XI

Senegal arrives at the World Cup with a strong squad and will be keen to replicate their historic upset from 2002. Head coach Pape Thiaw is anticipated to set up his team in a balanced 4-3-3 system, featuring the experienced Édouard Mendy in goal and Kalidou Koulibaly marshalling the defence. Star forward Sadio Mané, who missed the 2022 World Cup due to injury, is fully fit and eager to make an impact. Nicolas Jackson, despite a red card in a pre-tournament friendly, is available and expected to lead the line. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Underdogs Shine as Group G and H Clashes End in Thrilling Draw.

Senegal Expected XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Édouard Mendy

Édouard Mendy Defenders: Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, El Hadji Malick Diouf

Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, El Hadji Malick Diouf Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye

Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye Forwards: Ismaïla Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané

Key Players to Watch

Team Player Name Position Key Attributes France Kylian Mbappé Forward Pace, Goal-scoring, Dribbling, Leadership France Ousmane Dembélé Forward Dribbling, Creativity, Goal-scoring, Ballon d'Or contender France Michael Olise Forward Creativity, Goal-scoring, Ball control Senegal Sadio Mané Forward Pace, Dribbling, Clinical finishing, Leadership Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly Defender Defensive leadership, Physicality, Aerial threat Senegal Nicolas Jackson Forward Chance creation, Goal-poaching, Dynamic movement

Recent Form

France comes into the tournament in excellent form, having won four of their last five matches, including victories against formidable opponents like Brazil and Colombia. Their only recent setback was a narrow 1-2 loss to Ivory Coast. Senegal, on the other hand, has had mixed results in their recent outings, with two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five games. They secured victories against Peru and Gambia, but also suffered a defeat to USA and drew with Saudi Arabia in recent pre-tournament friendlies. Additionally, their AFCON final against Morocco in January 2026 was controversially overturned to a forfeiture loss in March 2026.

This opening match promises to be a captivating spectacle, as both teams look to lay down a marker in their quest for World Cup glory. While France will rely on their attacking prowess, Senegal's resilience and individual brilliance, particularly from Sadio Mané, could prove decisive. The stage is set for a memorable encounter in New Jersey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).