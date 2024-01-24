Liverpool will be keen to book their place in the finals of the Carabao Cup when they take on Fulham in an away tie. The second leg of this feisty semi-final sees the Reds leading 2-1 on aggregate but Fulham have shown they are still in the hunt, with a fighting display at Anfield. Liverpool are flying high this campaign under Jurgen Klopp and as a result, they are top of the league while going strong in the FA Cup and the Europa League. Chelsea 6–1 Middlesbrough, Carabao Cup 2023–24: Cole Palmer Hits Brace As Blues Secure Dominant Victory To Enter Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The two teams recently met in the league and the game was a goal fest. This evening’s contest could be a bit subdued though with both sides focussing on their defence. Fulham versus Liverpool will streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST.

Adama Traore is unfit and will not be available for Fulham but there is good news with Harrison Reed fully fit and all set to start. Joao Palhinha is a key man in midfield as he will look to wrestle control of the game from Liverpool. Willian scored a wonderful goal in the last leg and his ability to cut inside from the left makes him a goal threat again. Alexi Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are still away in the African Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Salah injured himself while playing for Egypt and is now under supervision by the Liverpool medical team. Wataru Endo is featuring in the Asian Cup with Japan and will not play in this contest. Coady Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez make up for a brilliant front three and Fulham will need to keep track of their darting runs through the middle. Expect Fulham to sit back and play on the counter. There should be goals in this game with Liverpool winning in the end. Mohamed Salah Injury Update: Egypt and Liverpool Star To Be Out of Action for Three-Four Weeks After Sustaining Muscle Injury During AFCON 2023.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Fulham are set and ready to take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal 2nd Leg on Thursday, January 25. The match does have a scheduled start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Craven Cottage in London, England.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, the broadcast of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 is unavailable in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Fulham vs Liverpool semifinal match on TV. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Fulham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 are with FanCode. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal match on the FanCode app and website.

