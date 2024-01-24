Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored a brace as Mauricio Pochettino and his team secured a spot in the final of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 in style. It was a goal fest at the Stamford Bridge in this second leg of the semifinal tie. Chelsea headed into this contest on the back of a 0-1 defeat in the first leg and needed to overturn the deficit. And they did it in some style. An own goal from Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson kicked things off from Chelsea and the goals kept coming one after the other. Barring Palmer, Enzo Fernandez (29') Axel Disasi (36') and Noni Madueke (81') were the goalscorers for Chelsea. Middlesbrough managed to pull one back in the 88th minute through Morgan Rogers but it ended up being a consolation effort. Mohamed Salah Injury Update: Egypt and Liverpool Star To Be Out of Action for Three-Four Weeks After Sustaining Muscle Injury During AFCON 2023.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Result

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Goal Video Highlights

