London, Jan 23: Premier League leaders Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah's hamstring injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is more serious than first thought, with the player's agent saying the Egyptian could be ruled out for "21-28 days". The forward sustained an injury during the first half of his nation's group-stage fixture against Ghana last Thursday at the Africa Cup of Nations and was initially ruled out for just two games. AFC Bournemouth 0–4 Liverpool, Premier League 2023–24: Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez’s Brace Take Five Points Clear at Top.

But Salah will now return to Liverpool on Wednesday to begin an intensive rehabilitation programme with Liverpool’s medical team on the muscle injury he sustained last week, a statement on the club website said. "The injury, which is worse than first feared, forced the forward from the field in the first half of the Africa Cup of Nations fixture with Ghana and an agreement has been reached with the Egyptian FA for Salah to undergo treatment in Liverpool," it added.

Earlier, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa posted in a statement on social media that his client was set to be out of action for up to four weeks. "Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games. His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit," Abbas wrote in X post. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United Raids Rival Manchester City To Hire Omar Berrada as New CEO.

The statement further read: "Salah will immediately begin work with the club’s medical staff upon his return to Merseyside with a view to being back in action as soon as possible for club and country, giving him the best chance to return to compete at AFCON if Egypt, who qualified for the knockout stage with a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde tonight, continue to advance in the tournament." --

