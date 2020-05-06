Gareth Bale’s Left Footed Netter Against Legia Warsaw Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’, Real Madrid Relives the Stunning Moment

Gareth Bale (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a while now rumours are rife that Gareth Bale will quit Real Madrid and join some other team. But that still has not happened. With this, one can’t even deny his contribution to the club. Now in this section of ‘Goal for the Day,’ we relive his stunning left-footed goal against Legia Warsaw which happened during the Champions League 2016-17. The match was held in the backyard of Real Madrid and Bernabeu witnessed a stunning left-footed goal by Bale. Needless to say, the memorable match remains alive in the archives of our memories and they shared a goal on their social media pages. You can check the video of Bale’s goal below but first, we shall talk about the match. David Moyes Was Keen to Get Gareth Bale to Manchester United.

So Bale scored the first goal at the 16th minute with Tomasz Jodlowiec chipping in with another exactly within the next three minutes. Miroslav Radovic converted a penalty into a goal and put the team on 2-1. But before the teams headed for a half-time, Marco Asensio chipped in with another goal putting the hosts on top again. Lucas Vázquez (68') Álvaro Morata (84') brought the tally to 5-1 and the team had a thumping win over Legia Warsaw. Check out Bale’s goal below:

As of now, Gareth Bale is still with Real Madrid and like all of us is waiting for the lockdown to get over and is raring on go on the field. As per the recent announcement by La Liga, the teams will have to get their players tested before they head on for practice. So we shall see Bale at Bernabeu quite soon.