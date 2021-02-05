Georgina Rodriguez shared some lovely pictures with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo from their recent vacation to wish the Juventus star on his 36th birthday. The couple on several occasions have displayed their love for each other by sharing pictures of the other on their social media platforms and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did the same during the Spanish model’s birthday last month. Georgina Rodríguez Shares HOT Pics With Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoying in the Snow and Fans Cannot Take Their Eyes off!

Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to wish boyfriend and star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on his 36th birthday. ‘Y llegar a viejitos con la misma ilusión de hoy. Feliz día, feliz vida amor mío, Que Dios siga aportando a nuestras vidas tanto amor, salud y bendiciones (And to reach old people with the same illusion as today. Happy day, happy life my love, May God continue to bring so much love, health and blessings to our lives)’ the Spanish model wrote. Georgina Rodriguez Celebrates Her Birthday With Cristiano Ronaldo & Kids, Shares Happy Pictures on Social Media.

The Spanish model shared pictures from the couple’s recent vacation to Courmayeur, a town in Italy at the foot of Mont Blanc. It’s known for the SkyWay Monte Bianco cable car, offering views of peaks like the Matterhorn and Monte Rosa.

Cristiano Ronaldo had recently shown his love for Georgina Rodriguez after scoring a goal against Udinese in a Serie A encounter last month. After Ronaldo scored the first goal in the Juventus victory, he signaled ‘G’ with his fingers in a tribute to his partner.

The couple sparked engagement rumours when back in August, Georgina Rodriguez shared a couple of photos showing off a ring on her finger. Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez were on a romantic getaway in Ibiza and after returning, the couple shared clips from a party with their family and friends, which many believe was their engagement celebration.

