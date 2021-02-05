Georgina Rodríguez is ironically raising the temperature on Instagram after sharing some snowy pics with Cristiano Ronaldo. In some of the cutest Instagram pics, Georgina shared she can be seen enjoying the snowfall with the Juventus star footballer. She is usually seen enjoying the weather whether by playing with the little ones in the house or by going sledging with them or enjoying a romantic plan with Ronaldo. Recently the supermodel shared a video with her man, Cristiano Ronaldo, enjoying nature in Turin while riding a motorcycle on the snow. They can be seen having a lot of fun spending time travelling the snowy Italian landscapes. Check out some of the cosiest pics that will warm up your heart because fans are surely going crazy!

Georgina Rodríguez Shares HOT Pics With Cristiano Ronaldo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Recently investigations are underway for Cristiano Ronaldo to inflict a possible sanction on Cristiano Ronaldo for his trip out to Courmayeur last week after the weekly Oggi on newsstands published the exclusive image of their stay in the Aosta Valley tourist resort. Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had reportedly breached COVID related protocol for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday. Despite travel restrictions, Ronaldo took a trip to Courmayeur. As per various reports, CR7 allegedly travelled between Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regions and now it is under investigation.

The Juventus star recently added another feather to his cap and proved that he has so many fans that it is beyond imagination. He became the first person to reach 250 million followers on social media platform Instagram. Ronaldo and Georgina recently shared some amazing pics from Dubai as well. As he was back on the field, girlfriend Georgina decided to soak some vitamin D and hit the beach. She was captured enjoying jet skiing. Georgina and Ronaldo have two-year-old daughter Alana together and are raising his other three children - surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, three, and ten-year-old Cristiano Jr.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).