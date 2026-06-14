Germany vs Curacao Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage is set for a captivating encounter as four-time champions Germany face off against tournament debutants Curaçao. This historic clash, taking place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, promises to be a David vs. Goliath battle, with Germany entering as overwhelming favorites. Fantasy football managers will be keen to maximize points from Germany's attacking prowess while considering potential differential picks. Portugal to Honour Late Diogo Jota with Commemorative FIFA World Cup 2026 Wristbands.

Match Details

Match Germany vs Curaçao Stage Group Stage Group Group E Kick-off (IST) Sun, Jun 14, 10:30 PM IST Venue NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Status TIMED

Recent Form & Team News

Germany arrives at the World Cup in stellar form, boasting a remarkable nine-match winning streak. They have won five of their last five matches, scoring an impressive 18 goals and conceding just 5. Their qualification campaign saw them top Group A with five wins from six games. Julian Nagelsmann's side will be looking to make a strong statement in their opening fixture, aiming for a deep run in the tournament. Manuel Neuer, having come out of international retirement, is expected to start in goal, shaking off a minor calf strain. Joshua Kimmich captains the side and will be pivotal.

Curaçao, making their historic first appearance at the World Cup, presents one of the tournament's most compelling stories. The smallest nation by population to qualify, they achieved this feat through an unbeaten ten-match qualifying run, securing seven wins. However, their recent form has been inconsistent, with only one win in their last five matches, scoring 9 goals but conceding 11. Recent friendly results include losses to Scotland (4-1), Australia (5-1), and China (2-0). Managed by the veteran Dick Advocaat, who at 78 becomes the oldest manager in World Cup history, Curaçao will rely on a squad primarily composed of players from European leagues, notably the Eredivisie and Championship.

Germany vs Curaçao Expected Lineups

Germany (4-2-3-1):

Manuel Neuer (GK); Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown; Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz.

Curaçao (4-3-3):

Eloy Room (GK); Shurandy Sambo, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus; Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna; Tahith Chong, Jurgen Locadia, Jeremy Antonisse.

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction

Considering Germany's dominant form and Curaçao's defensive challenges, a fantasy team heavily skewed towards German attackers and defenders is advisable. Curaçao's goalkeeper could be a good pick for save points, and their key midfielders might offer some differential value.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Kai Havertz (Germany): As the likely spearhead of the German attack, Havertz is expected to be involved in a significant number of goals. His clinical finishing makes him a prime candidate for high fantasy points.

Vice-Captain: Jamal Musiala (Germany): A creative force in the midfield, Musiala's dribbling, passing, and eye for goal make him a constant threat. He is highly likely to bag assists or goals against a less experienced defense.

Budget Differentials

Felix Nmecha (Germany): Operating in midfield, Nmecha could be a solid pick for his all-action performances and potential for assists or late runs into the box.

Tahith Chong (Curaçao): The former Manchester United product possesses pace and dribbling ability. While Curaçao is expected to be on the back foot, Chong could be a threat on the counter and might earn points through successful dribbles or shots. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 15): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Players to Avoid

Given the expected dominance of Germany, most Curaçao defenders, apart from perhaps their goalkeeper who might rack up save points, are likely to face a barrage of attacks and could concede multiple goals. Their limited attacking opportunities mean many Curaçao attackers might struggle to register significant fantasy points.

Germany is undoubtedly the team to back in this fixture for fantasy points. Their attacking firepower combined with a solid defensive unit makes their key players almost essential picks for any Dream11 squad. While Curaçao will play with heart, the gulf in class is expected to be evident on the scoreboard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).