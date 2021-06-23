Germany and Hungary are all set to battle their wits against each other in Euro 2020. In this article, we shall look into the live streaming details of the game. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the match. Germany walks into the game with a thumping win over Portugal. France faced a 1-1 draw against Hungary. Now, we know why this group is known as the Group of Death. France tops the table with four points. Germany and Portugal with three points each. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Germany is placed on number two and Portugal on number three. What makes the contest much more interesting is the head-to-head record between the two teams. Germany and France have met each other in 34 matches. Both teams have won 13 games and the rest have ended with a draw. Germany has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches in all competitions. Now, le's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Germany vs Hungary, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Germany vs Hungary Euro 2020 match will be played on June 24, 2021 (Thursday) at the Allianz Stadium, commonly known as the in Budapest. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Germany vs Hungary, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Germany vs Hungary, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Germany vs Hungary, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Germany vs Hungary, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

