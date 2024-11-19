Germany annihilated Bosnia in the last game as they cruised to a 7-0 home win in the Nations League. They face Hungary at home in the final round one fixture with the Die Mannschaft slated to progress as the group winners. German football took a beating in recent times but manager Julian Nagelsmann is slowly and steadily bringing them to their usual best. Opponents Hungary are third in the points table and will not be featuring further in the competition although they have done well to ensure League A status. Harry Kane Believes FIFA World Cup 2026 Won’t Be His England Football Team Swansong.

Attila Fiola is back after serving his suspension and his inclusion should help the team. Milos Kerkez has a knee injury and will not be playing in this tie. Domink Szoboszlai and Roland Sallai are the two quality playmakers in the team and will try and set up striker Barnabas Varga in front of goal. Andras Schafer will hold the responsibility of making the team tick in midfield.

Joshua Kimmich will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Jonathan Tah is unfit and ruled out of the clash. Alexander Nubel will be featuring as the goalkeeper for Germany while the defence sees the presence of Real Madrid man Antonio Rudiger. Florian Wirtz as the no 10 with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry gives the team the edge going forward.

When is Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary is set to host the Hungary national football team vs Germany national football team's match on Wednesday, November 20. The Hungary vs Germany match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi’s Argentina Could Reach the Verge of FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot by Beating Visitor Peru.

Where to Watch Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Hungary vs Germany live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Hungary vs Germany online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Hungary vs Germany live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Germany will dominate this game and should secure a routine win.

