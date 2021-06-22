As UEFA Euro 2020 enters into the final round of matches of the group stages, teams look to secure their place in the round of 16 of the competition. The top two teams of Group A, B and C are already finalized and today, sides in Group D will look to punch their ticket in the next stage of the European Championship. Meanwhile, we bring you the Euro 2020 Day 11 schedule with match timings in IST and venue details. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download.

On Monday, Denmark secured their place in the last 16 following a win over Russia as they finished second in Group B above Finland, who were defeated by leaders Belgium in the night. In Group C, Netherlands finished at the top with a perfect record and will be joined by Austria in the next round as they defeated Ukraine on the final day. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Euro 2020 Day 12 Schedule With Match Time in IST

Sr No Date Match Time Venue 1 June 23, 2021 Czech Republic vs England 12:30 am London 2 June 23, 2021 Croatia vs Scotland 12:30 am Glasgow

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

Spain will be aiming to prevent an exit from the Euro 2020 at the group stages when they Slovakia as anything else other than a win could see Luis Enrique’s men bow out. Meanwhile, Germany, Portugal and France will be aiming to book their place in the next round during their respective encounters in Group F

Euro 2020 Updated Points Table

Italy, Belgium and Netherlands topped Group A, B and C respectively with a 100 percent win record and they will be joined by Wales, Denmark and Austria in the next round after the teams finished second in their groups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).