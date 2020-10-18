Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the Ronald Koeman era on Saturday (October 17, 2020) as they were bettered by Getafe at the Coliseum. Jaime Mata scored the only goal of the game from the spot as Jose Bordalas’ team moved level on points with Real Madrid, who are currently at the top of La Liga 2020-21 table. The Catalan team are ninth in team standings but have a game in their hands as they take on arch-rivals Madrid in El Clasico next week. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester City Planning January Move For Barcelona Superstar.

Barcelona, following the arrival of the players from International duty, made a number of changes as new signings Sergino Dest and Pedri were given their first start for the team. At a demanding stadium, the Catalan side started on the back foot but slowly grew into the game with Lionel Messi hitting the post. Antoine Griezmann had the best chances of the first half as he failed to hit the target while being one-on-one with the keeper.

Getafe came with an added purpose in the second half and got their deserved lead after Jaime Mata converted from 12 yards. This was the Spaniard's eighth goal from the spot in the league, which more than any other Getafe player has managed. Barcelona were denied a point when Getafe captain Djene Dakonam was spared from scoring an own goal by the crossbar.

Watch Highlights

Ronald Koeman’s team have gone off the pace in recent matchday’s as after winning their opening two games, Barcelona have mange just one point from the other two, though be it against two of the toughest teams in the league (Sevilla and Getafe). The Catalans are in the top half of the table with seven points from four games.

Barcelona will face Real Madrid next week at the Nou Camp for the first El Clasico of the season. Both teams have lost this week, with Zinedine Zidane’s men suffering shock defeat against Cadiz at home, and would be hoping to bounce back in one of the biggest games in Spain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).