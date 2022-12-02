Uruguay have a crucial game coming up against Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium where they need a win at all costs to keep their slim hopes of making it to the top 16 alive. Uruguay, considered one of the powerhouses of South American football, has been deeply disappointing so far in Qatar. Despite having some big names, the team has failed to deliver on the pitch and are yet to register a win so far in the group stage. They never looked like troubling Portugal in the defeat on matchday 2 and they need massive improvements in all areas to compete this evening. Opponents Ghana defeated South Korea with ease and came very close to taking a point from Portugal. They have a good team spirit and are looking confident now. Ghana versus Uruguay will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:30 pm IST. FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Pre-Quarters of Football WC

Gideon Mensah is fit again post a leg injury and is in line to start against Uruguay for Ghana. Inaki Williams will lead the attack with Andre Ayew for support as the no 10. Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus are tailor-made for counter-attacking football with their sudden burst of pace and precision crossing. Arsenal star Thomas Party will try and control the tempo of the game in midfield.

Ronald Araujo has not played a single minute for Uruguay at the World Cup and is in huge doubt for today’s game as well. Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur are class players in midfield, and they will be eager to create chances for Darwin Nunez and Maxi Gomez. Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez could be called into action in the second half of Uruguay in desperate search of a goal. Japan Pull Off Massive 2–1 Win Over Spain in FIFA World Cup 2022, Both Teams Advance to Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

When is Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium. The game will be held on December 02, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Ghana vs Uruguay (GHA vs URU), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Ghana vs Uruguay (GHA vs URU), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Uruguay need to be calm in possession and the chances will fall in place for them. Expect the South American team to win 0-1.

