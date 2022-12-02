Japan continued their good form in FIFA World Cup 2022 with a massive 2-1 comeback win over Spain in their final Group E encounter. Alvaro Morata had put Spain ahead in the 11th minute but goals from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka helped the Blue Samurai not just beat the 2010 champions but also finish as Group E toppers, into the round of 16. Despite the defeat, Spain made it through to the last 16 due to a superior goal difference, as compared to Germany, who ended third and were knocked out despite a win over Costa Rica. Germany Knocked Out of Group Stage at FIFA World Cup 2022 Despite 4–2 Win Over Costa Rica (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Japan vs Spain Result:

Another famous Japan win sees them top a wild Group E 🇯🇵@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

Japan vs Spain Goal Video Highlights:

