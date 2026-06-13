Haiti vs Scotland: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C opener between Haiti and Scotland is set to kick off on Sunday, June 14, at 6:30 AM IST. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, officially known as Boston Stadium for the tournament. Both nations are making a long-awaited return to the global stage, with Haiti featuring for the first time since 1974 and Scotland ending a 28-year absence since 1998. As they face formidable opponents like five-time champions Brazil and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in Group C, securing three points in this opening fixture is paramount for their aspirations to advance to the knockout stages. Haiti vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Haiti Team News & Predicted Lineup

Coach Sébastien Migné's Haiti squad enters the tournament with a blend of experience and emerging talent. The Grenadiers are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation. A significant blow to their midfield is the absence of Leverton Pierre, who has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an adductor muscle injury, with Garven Metusala called up as his replacement. Otherwise, Haiti reports a clean bill of health.

Predicted Haiti Starting XI (4-4-2):

Position Player Name Goalkeeper Johny Placide (C) Defender Carlens Arcus Defender Ricardo Adé Defender Hannes Delcroix Defender Martin Experience Midfielder Louicius Deedson Midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder Ruben Providence Forward Wilson Isidor Forward Frantzdy Pierrot

Key players to watch for Haiti include their veteran captain and goalkeeper Johny Placide, the energetic midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, and the formidable attacking duo of Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot.

Scotland Team News & Predicted Lineup

Steve Clarke's Scotland side will be looking to make a strong impression in their first World Cup game in decades. They are widely considered favorites for this match. The Tartan Army is expected to deploy a 4-4-2 formation. Scotland will be without midfielder Billy Gilmour, who suffered a knee injury in a friendly and has been replaced by Manchester United teenager Tyler Fletcher. Defender Scott McKenna was a doubt with a knock but is anticipated to be fit, while Scott McTominay has recovered from a stomach complaint. Haiti vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match.

Predicted Scotland Starting XI (4-4-2):

Position Player Name Goalkeeper Angus Gunn Defender Aaron Hickey Defender Grant Hanley Defender John Souttar Defender Andy Robertson (C) Midfielder Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Lewis Ferguson Midfielder John McGinn Forward Lawrence Shankland Forward Che Adams

Scotland's key players include captain Andy Robertson, the influential midfielder Scott McTominay, creative force John McGinn, and the prolific striker Lawrence Shankland.

This inaugural clash between Haiti and Scotland marks a significant moment for both nations. With aspirations of progressing from a challenging group, both teams will be keen to start their World Cup campaign with a victory, setting the tone for their journey in North America.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).